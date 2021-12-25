DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently signed off on new contracts and salaries for key city officials.
They unanimously approved a contract for City Administrator Mick Michel. It runs from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, and features a base salary of $127,500 with 4% increases effective July 1, 2022, each year thereafter.
Public Works Director/City Engineer John Wandsnider will receive a base salary of $100,000 with 2% increases beginning July 1, 2022, for each year of his contract, which also runs to June 30, 2025.
“With the city engineer, the biggest thing I would stress is the value of having an engineer is to reduce our engineering costs,” said Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling. “We’ve previously paid a lot every year for engineering, and that was a lot of what I looked at in justifying hiring John as a professional engineer when we looked at changing the position. It certainly is a lot of money, but in the realm of an engineer, he’s not overpaid.”
Council members unanimously backed the new contract.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder’s contract proposal of a base salary of $95,960 prompted discussion among the council. Running from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, the proposal called for 3% increases beginning July 1, 2022, and running each year thereafter.
“As far as the percentage of increase goes, it seems really high,” said Council Member Jim Gibbs.
Oberbroeckling agreed.
“A formula for others would have it at around $92,500 to $92,600,” he said. “The 3% is not out of line, and in the spirit of the formula, I think it’s very competitive at $92,500 to $92,600.”
Later in the discussion, Council Member Mike English reminded the council that a change to Schroeder’s health insurance policy would cost him $3,000.
After discussion, a motion made by Oberbroeckling and seconded by Gibbs to amend the contract with a starting salary of $92,600 failed, 3-2, with only Oberbroeckling and Gibbs voting in favor.
English followed that with a motion to approve the original resolution, with a second by Tom Westhoff. The resolution passed, 3-2, with English, Westhoff and Jenni Ostwinkle Silva voting for approval.
The council passed, 5-0, the following salaries and hourly wages: Molly Dupont, assistant police chief, $82,656; Tricia Maiers, city clerk/treasurer, $73,800; Michael Lansing, wastewater operator, $28.27; Terry Recker, water operator/electrician,$27.79; Michael Maahs, street foreman, $26.53; Tim Herbers, public works crewmember, $24.37; Joe Reicher, public works crewmember, $26.26; Lori Panton, deputy clerk, $23.29.
On a 4-0 vote, with Oberbroeckling abstaining, the council approved the wage for Oberbroeckling’s wife, Sandra Oberbroeckling, administrative assistant, at $18.28.