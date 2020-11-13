Alice Klinkhammer has cut it close many times over the past several months as she tries to juggle paying rent for the commercial space she leases in Dubuque, as well as the overhead costs that come with it and other day-to-day bills.
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the number of customers that shop at Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave., Klinkhammer has been strapped financially. But she has made it work thanks to assistance from her landlord, who has extended deadlines for rent and allowed her to pay her vendors first to ensure they are taken care of.
“He’s been very forgiving for us,” Klinkhammer said of her landlord, Tim Hitzler. “We pay our vendors 80% commission. If we need to pay our vendors first, he has been very forgiving. I think part of that is he really wants to see the store succeed.”
But Klinkhammer isn’t the only renter struggling to make ends meet this year. In a U.S. Census Bureau survey from Oct. 14 to 26, about 25% of respondents who lived in rentals reported having “no confidence” or “slight confidence” regarding their ability to pay the next month’s rent.
A federal directive, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, broadly prevents evictions through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it does not waive the payments owed by renters.
Klinkhammer and her mom, Vickie Klinkhammer, took over the lease for the building earlier this year knowing it might be difficult to stay afloat, Alice said. But they wanted to keep the shop open and hope finances will turn around next year.
“It was a really scary decision to make,” she said. “I think we have been really happy that we’ve done it. It’s been hard paying all of our overhead costs and rent.”
Alice said, under the previous management, Central Avenue Mercantile’s best month of 2019 was in November, when “they had like $400,000 in sales.”
“This year for us, we are lucky to make $100 in a day,” Alice said.
Hitzler said when the pandemic started, he was honest with commercial renters like Klinkhammer as well tenants of his apartment properties in the Dubuque area.
“I was upfront with my tenants and told them if they needed an extension to let me know,” he said. “I had two tenants that took a couple of extra weeks, but that’s it. They paid by the middle of the month.”
Jerry Maro is the president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association and owns 27 apartments in Dubuque. He said he has lost a few tenants who were college students who moved home when their classes moved online.
But Maro said he has been making it work and he isn’t overly worried about his financial situation heading into winter.
“There is no doubt that when you have a surplus of rental property, it can be a little bit of a challenge to find quality new renters, but we are doing OK,” he said.
Lynn Lampe owns two fourplex units in Dubuque. He said he has been flexible with his tenants this year if they’ve gotten behind on rent.
Over the years you learn, it’s all about communication, Hitzler said.
“It’s a pretty powerful thing to do, and landlords appreciate it,” he said. “It makes everyone’s lives easier if everyone just communicates.”