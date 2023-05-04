Police said a second Dubuque woman has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and displaying a knife at the residents.
Jasmine L. Cotton, 27, of 2015 Pasadena Drive, Apt. 1, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that police responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of Hillcrest Road on April 15 for a report of a disturbance.
Jamie L. Betts, 28, who lives at the apartment, reported that his ex-wife, Stephanie D. Betts, 31, of Garnavillo, Iowa, came into the apartment threatening him and his girlfriend, Janesha G. Brown-Hopkins, 25, of Calumet City, Ill. Cotton and Saint Theresa L. Sago, 34, of Dubuque, came with Stephanie Betts to the apartment.
Documents state that Jamie Betts received a text from his ex-wife asking to be let in. When he went to open the door, the three women pushed into the residence, and a verbal disturbance took place.
During the argument, Cotton and Sago went into the kitchen and grabbed knives, “holding the knives as if they were going to attempt to stab (Jamie Betts or Brown-Hopkins),” documents state.
Jamie Betts pushed the two women into the hallway, and they left. Documents state that he then heard glass shattering outside and saw Brown-Hopkins’ windshield had been “busted out,” causing about $2,000 in damage.
Stephanie Betts told police she brought her friends along to pick up her children at her ex-husband’s residence when a verbal disagreement began, documents state. She reported telling her friends to leave after they grabbed knives.
Speaking with police, Cotton denied grabbing a knife but admitted to being in the apartment, documents state. She also reported Sago grabbed a metal shovel and hit Brown-Hopkins’ vehicle with it.
Sago denied grabbing a knife and “did not acknowledge anything” about Brown-Hopkins’ vehicle when interviewed by police, documents state.
Sago is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief in relation to the incident. Stephanie Betts is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault with injury.
The warrant for Cotton’s arrest was issued April 25.