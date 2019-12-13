EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque High School’s dance team recently garnered top honors in its class for its hip-hop routine at a statewide competition.
The team also secured two second-place finishes — in pom and lyrical — at the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association state dance championship.
“I am very proud of the team for their dedication, work ethic and teamwork in all three routines,” said coach Melissa Ehrisman. “We felt we put our best on the floor. We were up against some tough competition in all categories, and our lyrical and pom scores were very close in the results. But we are proud of our second-place finish in those as well.
“Hip-hop was a huge accomplishment to win. Mason City has held the title for six years, and they are a great program. We are very proud of that state title.”
WD was far from the only local school garner a top-three finish at the event. Other local schools and their winners included:
Bellevue High School
- 2nd place, Class I Lyrical
Cascade High School
- 2nd place, Class VI Pom
- 2nd place, Class III Hip Hop
Clayton Ridge High School
- 1st place, Small school military
- 1st place, Small school prop
Easton Valley High School
- 3rd place, Class III Pom
Maquoketa Valley High School
- One of four schools to receive Community Service Award
MFL MarMac High School
- 2nd place, Class IV Pom
Monticello High School
- 1st place, Class II Lyrical
- 2nd place, Class III Jazz
- 3rd place, Class VIII Pom
Wahlert Catholic High School
3rd place, Class II Lyrical