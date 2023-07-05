Nothing in our history better fits the definition of “mind-boggling” than artificial intelligence or AI.
The technology is advancing so quickly that on March 28, an open letter was made public where more 1,100 tech AI researchers, ethicists, engineers and company executives called for a moratorium on state-of-the-art AI development.
Since no moratorium had happened by late May, 350 experts — many from among the 1,100 I’m sure — went even further. They co-signed a simple but scary warning: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
Other voices in the field quickly downplayed these warnings as exaggerations or self-serving. Yet, aren’t we all supposed to heed similar warnings from climate change experts?
The earlier AI moratorium letter asked some logical questions:
- Should we automate away all of the jobs, even the fulfilling ones?
- Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, make obsolete and replace us? Should we risk losing control of our civilization?
I pity the younger generation that now has to worry about eventually facing another life-altering experience.
Researching AI can be exhausting. There is so much out there, and it’s constantly changing.
An overwhelming AI positive is in health care. Specific implants already help with things like hearing difficulties, Parkinson’s disease and paralysis.
The technology also is instrumental in early detection and diagnosis of diseases. It helps with redesigning medications for more effective treatments.
Many of the other “positives” carry with them a consistent negative.
- It cuts down on human error in every field. (And can replace imperfect humans.)
- There are zero injury risks and no need for breaks. (We’re already replacing injury-prone, lazy humans on production lines.)
- Digital assistance is fast, clean and perfect. (Who needs humans in your customer service department?)
- Unbiased decision-making is insured. (Humans, after all, are driven by emotions; AI is devoid of them.) So far ...
A lot of what inspired me to write about this topic was a recent conversation I had with my brother-in-law, Steve. He’s been ahead of the curve on technology ever since I met him more than 30 years ago.
He’s convinced that our species must do whatever it takes to keep up with the advancements in AI, even if that means becoming more like AI. So, our future could include implanted chips that augment our brains or gene therapy to supercharge our minds.
In the (near?) future, implanted chips could contain everything you normally would learn from years of education. You would basically “Google” yourself and know the answers to everything (Why do we need so many imperfect teachers, anyway?)
My first thought: “Isn’t this part of the reason why so many experts want to put a moratorium on this stuff?”
The implications are, well, mind-boggling.
I hope in-person schooling never becomes obsolete, but the chips would certainly reduce the number of years kids would have to attend.
Would those chips include lessons on perseverance, empathy, teamwork, resilience, compassion and forgiveness along with the answers to math and science questions?
What about social skills? Studies point out that because of social media, we are becoming a less social species. The pandemic made it worse. More years alone at home with brain chips instead of in classrooms with other humans would only make it worse.
Then, there’s the future enhancements — which just keep coming at an amazing pace. As programmers get more savvy, will they insert their AI projects with empathy, compassion and forgiveness?
If not, what would stop AI from taking over and causing the “extinction” that the 350 experts noted in their warning?
I wonder if earth has a better chance of making it through climate change than humankind has of surviving an AI revolution without boundaries?
It’s pretty mind-boggling.