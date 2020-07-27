Katie Bormann expects to see the usual excitement from students as they come back to school next month.
However, that will likely be mixed with some anxiety around returning to school after months away in the midst of a pandemic, said Bormann, a school counselor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program in Dubuque.
“I think it’s going to have this layer of unknown, and the fear of, what is school going to be like, and what is it going to look like, and how different is it going to be, is going to cause some anxiety from kids, parents and teachers,” Bormann said.
Local school officials say they are anticipating their students will have mental health, social and emotional needs when they return to school in the coming weeks connected to the various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say that as students come back to the classroom, they are taking steps to make sure students feel safe and to address needs as they arise.
“We need to attend to the social-emotional well-being of our staff and our kids first, before we look at the other things,” said Tammy Cooley, director of student services for the Potosi (Wis.) School District.
Anticipated need
Dubuque Community Schools staffers have known since this spring that they will need to address emotional and behavioral health needs when students come back to school this fall, said Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports.
For some students, schools are a safety net for providing access to mental health services, food and other needs, along with positive adult relationships.
“I think we’re a sense of hope for kids,” Holesinger said.
Community stress brought on by the pandemic in the form of job insecurity, lost wages, sickness and death could bring out more mental health and emotional needs in students, she said.
Families also seem to have concerns about their children’s mental health.
Of about 3,300 parents and guardians who responded to a district survey this summer, 38% said they were “sometimes” worried about their children’s mental health and well-being because of the pandemic. Another 18% were concerned “very often or all of the time,” and 21% said they were concerned, “but not very often.”
“It was very eye-opening that three-fourths of our families said, to some degree, they were concerned with their kids’ mental health and well-being because of COVID,” Holesinger said.
The return to school also might be a source of anxiety for some students, Bormann said. They might fear encountering COVID-19 and the fact that their school year will look different. The need to social distance even as they are with friends will be hard for some students, as well, she said.
Max Long, director of student services for the Platteville (Wis.) School District, said he expects students’ needs when they return to vary broadly depending on their experience during the pandemic.
Some students have more stable home lives and thus, less trauma as a result of the months-long school closure this spring. Others might have dealt with more challenging situations.
Staff will need to respond to students’ needs individually, Long said, and officials are working to educate staff in trauma-informed care to help guide their response.
A sense of safety
One key to helping students come back to school this fall will be to help them establish routines so they feel safe at school — even if those routines look different than they did before, Holesinger said.
Staff also will be particularly intentional about developing relationships with students and letting them know how they can connect with the school counselor or other services.
By getting students back to learning, staff can help provide them hope that they can move forward during the pandemic. The return to school also hopefully will provide students with some normalcy, Holesinger said, noting that the cancellations of so many of their normal activities can make kids feel “stuck.”
“I think they’re really going to welcome the chance to even get back half time,” Holesinger said, referring to the hybrid learning model being used to start the school year.
Cooley said Potosi educators have put a focus on social and emotional learning in recent years, so staff will continue to do so but with some modification based on social distancing needs.
For example, classrooms typically have spaces in them for students to take a break if they need it. Instead, teachers might have to talk to students about activities they can do at their desk, such as mindful breathing.
“I think the thing that maybe we need to do is be more intentional with some of the safety measures we have to put in place,” Cooley said.
T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, said staff will provide families with opportunities to talk about worries or concerns, and teachers will talk during their in-service week about recognizing signs of anxiety in students.
When students return, staff will talk with them about steps they are taking to keep them safe.
“I think kids being out of school for so long, what do you look for?” Potts said. “You look for that trepidation, but also you look for those moments where you can really teach, and from the jump, you have to be teaching about social distancing.”