Three men were arrested on riot charges Thursday night after police said they were part of a group that attacked a man in Dubuque.

Josiah M. Bogovich, 19, and Abdulrahem A. Sobuh, 24, both of 251 Kaufmann Ave.; and Scott W. Johnson, 27, of 253 Kaufmann Ave., each are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with participating in a riot. Bogovich also is charged with first-degree harassment. 

