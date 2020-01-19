EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Registration is available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s 2020 Ice Golf Classic.
The fundraising event begins with registration and check-in at 8 a.m. at Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque.
Foursomes are $200 and twosomes $120. A single-person price of $60 is also available.
Participants will play on a solid-ice course. The event includes a costume contest.
Food and beverages will be available.
All proceeds benefit before, after and summer school programming.
Call 563-582-6211, ext. 102, or email bmcgorry@stmarkyouthenrichment.org for more information.