Dubuque firefighters responded to a small fire in the restroom of a drug store this afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched around 12:48 p.m to Hartig Drug at 2255 JFK Road.
Fire Chief wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the fire was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival and resulted in minor smoke damage.
“It’s under investigation but believed to be electrical in nature at this time,” Steines wrote.
All store occupants had evacuated before firefighters had arrived and there were no injuries.