Several local residents are among the eight candidates vying to be the 67th Iowa Dairy Princess.
The princess serves as a goodwill ambassador for the industry and Iowa’s dairy farmers, according to Midwest Dairy, an organization representing about 5,800 dairy farm families in the region.
The Iowa Dairy Princess is usually crowned in August prior to the start of the Iowa State Fair, which has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year, the state contest will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 12, in Ankeny, with the coronation on Aug. 12.
Julie Hammerand, of Sherrill, has served this past year as the 66th Iowa Dairy Princess.
This year’s candidates include:
- Amber Engelken, 18, of Earlville
- Megan Gronau, 21, of Durango
- Abby Klostermann, 18, of Dyersville