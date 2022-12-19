Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A pair of friends have opened up their own spa in Dubuque.
White Sage Day Spa opened last month at 2095 John F. Kennedy Road, Suite 2, near Fareway grocery store. The spa is co-owned by Diane Patzner and Sheri Streif, who previously both offered spa services independently while leasing space at various locations.
“Sheri and I have known each other since we went to massage therapy school together (10 years ago),” Patzner said. “We always had very similar passions and goals that we want to establish within a spa.”
Streif formerly taught at Capri College and said one of her former students alerted her to the location, which previously was a dental office. Renovation work for the spa started in October.
Six people, including Patzner and Streif, work at the spa. The group offers a wide range of services, including massage therapy, advanced skin care, microblading, permanent makeup, meditation, sound healing and Reiki, which is an energy healing technique. There is also a couple’s room so people can partake in services together, and a tanning room is being added.
Patzner said the business also holds events and wellness classes, and Streif noted that customers can buy skin care and wellness products at the spa.
“It’s been going really good,” Streif said of the spa. “We are fortunate that we have a really good location. I feel like we have good visibility there. ... And we have an excellent group of ladies working with us. We’re lucky that we have a great, supportive team.”
White Sage Day Spa operates by appointment and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The spa can be reached at 563-599-6725 and found online at whitesagedayspa.com or facebook.com/whitesagedayspadbq.
