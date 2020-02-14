MANCHESTER, Iowa — The chief deputy of Delaware County Sheriff’s Department “died unexpectedly” Tuesday.
Eric D. Brooks, 47, died at his home in Manchester, the sheriff’s department confirmed in a press release obtained Thursday. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
The release states that Brooks joined the department in July 2001 and was promoted to chief deputy in August 2004.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric’s family and friends,” the release states.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester. A burial Mass is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester.