June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Richard K. Flannery, 40; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 12; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Andrew D. Goedecke, 30; domestic abuse assault; Jan. 31; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 32; domestic abuse assault and violation of probation; June 18, 2019 and Jan. 20; sentence revoked, two year jail sentence imposed, $625 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 32; domestic abuse assault, child endangerment and violation of probation; Jan. 20 and Nov. 29, 2019; sentence revoked, three-year jail sentence imposed, $625 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Nathaniel Z. Grover, 32; domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense and eluding; Jan. 19; five-year jail sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Heather L. Herrig, 32; domestic abuse assault; May 22; 30 jail days with 28 days suspended and batterer program.
- Sierra S. Hurst, 25; child endangerment; Nov. 20; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Tyreese W. Jenkins, 26; domestic abuse assault; Feb. 18; deferred judgment, civil penalty, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Shinta S. Jones, 38; criminal mischief-third degree; March 4, 2020; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Rebecca L. Kamm, 35; possession of a controlled substance (two counts); March 11; 395 suspended jail days, two years probation and $430 fine.
- John J. Keil, 41; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 29; 14 jail days and $315 fine.
- Cassie M. Joeller, 25; domestic abuse assault; March 27; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Brian M. Larkin, 49; criminal mischief-third degree; Nov. 5; 360 suspended jail days, two years probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Sydney D. McNeil; 27; domestic abuse assault; Jan. 17; 182 jail days with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Michael J. Meyer, 34; burglary-third degree; Aug. 23; deferred judgment, 50 months probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Edward W. Moon, 32; assault; April 19; 365 jail days with 305 days suspended and $430 fine.
- Justin W. Orr, 32; theft-second degree; July 27, 2019; community service.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Jan 28; 365 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- James A. Philpotts, 34; harassment-second degree; Oct. 13; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Yahye A.M. Sallahadin, 19; assault with intent to commit sexual abuse; Sept. 4; two-year jail sentence, $855 fine, civil penalty, sex offender registry and DNA requirement.
- Yahye A. M. Sallahadin, 19; sexual abuse-third degree; Dec. 17; 10-year jail sentence, civil penalty, sex offender program, sex offender registry and DNA requirement.
- Elliott E. Sanderson, 48; assault; March 19; 30 suspended jail days and $105 fine.
- Deandre R. Shumake, 32; domestic abuse assault; May 14; 180 jail days with 150 days suspended, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Deandre R. Shumake, 32; child endangerment (two counts) and domestic abuse assault; Feb. 1; two-year suspended sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement, 180 jail days with 150 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Joseph J. Simon Jr., 62; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 26; 365 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- Christopher W. Smith, 45; possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons; May 19; two-year suspended sentence, $855 suspended fine, 30 jail days, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Tyler J. Sternhagen, 30; domestic abuse assault-second offense; Feb. 14; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years probation, one year residential facility, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tyler J. Sternhagen, 30; burglary-second degree; May 3; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years probation, one year residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Bailey M. Valentine, 21; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 28; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Ryan J. Weidemann, 22; theft-third degree; Nov. 13, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.