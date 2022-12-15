Police said a lockdown Tuesday at a Dubuque high school followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection.

Court documents state that at about 10:15 a.m., a 15-year-old, identified by the initials LJE, assaulted another 15-year-old, identified by the initials PAG, in a bathroom at Hempstead High School. The student identified as LJE went to the office following the initial assault.