Police said a lockdown Tuesday at a Dubuque high school followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection.
Court documents state that at about 10:15 a.m., a 15-year-old, identified by the initials LJE, assaulted another 15-year-old, identified by the initials PAG, in a bathroom at Hempstead High School. The student identified as LJE went to the office following the initial assault.
“While LJE was speaking with staff, PAG entered the area with a lunch tray and assaulted LJE,” documents state. “A mutual fight between LJE and PAG occurred that took several staff and students to break up.”
Documents state that PAG “continued to attempt to go after LJE before intentionally knocking over a school printer, causing it to break.” The printer was valued at $225.
PAG then made a phone call and “while talking on the phone, PAG made the comment, ‘I will shoot the place up,’” according to documents.
Documents state that six people arrived at Hempstead a short time later — Ezekial D.P. Lewis-Grayson, 17; Monica D. Grayson, 38; and Isaiah S. Turner, 18; all of 475 W. Third St.; Vivian D. Grayson, 24, of 1551 Bluff St.; Dominique L. Grayson, 36, of 2610 Central Ave.; and a 17-year-old identified in court documents by the initials DJLR.
Lewis-Grayson, Vivian Grayson, Dominique Grayson and Turner attempted to enter the school but were kept out by school staff.
The four people went to a different door, which a student opened to allow them to enter.
“They entered the school and began roaming the hallways looking for LJE,” documents state.
Lewis-Grayson, Turner, Vivian Grayson and Dominique Grayson were heard making threats about wanting to find LJE and fight him while they were inside the school, and they were told to leave the building.
“All subjects left the building but gathered outside of the school,” documents state.
Documents state that they started walking around the school in an attempt to enter it a second time. They were told to leave the area but refused.
Eventually, Monica Grayson drove onto school property, picked up the people involved in the incident and left the area.
Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance.
“The two students involved in the initial altercation were charged as juveniles,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said PAG was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief. LJE was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
Four other people have been arrested so far.
Lewis-Grayson, Turner and Monica Grayson were arrested at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, and Vivian Grayson was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, all in the 400 block of West Third Street.
All face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly, according to Welsh. Monica Grayson faces an additional charge of criminal trespass.
“We still have two or three adults we are looking for,” Welsh said.
Turner also faces a charge of second-degree harassment for allegedly threatening to break the jaw of a police officer when police responded to his family’s residence early Wednesday.
Welsh wrote in a follow-up email that the Grayson family also has been “involved in disturbances” at the school district’s Alternative Learning Center and at Thomas Jefferson Middle School but that he did not immediately know the extent of their involvement.
Turner was among those arrested in October in relation to a fight at the Alta Vista Campus, home to the district Alternative Learning Center.
Court documents state a fight occurred among four students at about 9:30 a.m. Oct 21. The fight broke out when Turner and a 17-year-old standing by the door of the school started yelling at two 17-year-old students exiting the vehicle of Marquis L. Flowers, 19, of 838 Air Hill St. Court documents state Flowers eventually exited the vehicle and joined the fight.
Turner and Flowers both were arrested on a charge of participating in a riot, while a juvenile was arrested the morning of the fight.
In regard to this week’s altercation at Hempstead, Dubuque Community Schools spokesperson Mike Cyze wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that district officials will follow established policies and that “appropriate school disciplinary action will follow the completion of an investigation.”
“Beyond that, the district does not provide additional specifics related to school discipline in order to maintain our obligation to student confidentiality,” he wrote.
Cyze wrote that school doors are locked throughout the day and that officials are looking into “the circumstances under which the door was opened.”
“The district’s safety protocols include both preventative and responsive measures to provide multiple layers of safety,” he wrote. “We are also enhancing reminders that all visitors to school should report to the visitor entrance and doors should never be opened for unauthorized individuals.”