HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dylan Rouse decided he didn’t want to coast through his senior year at Southwestern High School in Hazel Green.
The 18-year-old participated in cross country and track and field, was the percussion section leader for the band, sang with the school choir, played the lead in the school’s annual musical and brought home a state silver medal in high school forensic public speaking for his recitation of original poems.
“I’m like, you know what? It’s senior year, so let’s do something new,” Rouse, of Kieler, Wis., said about his award-winning foray into public speaking.
Rouse is one of 40 students graduating from Southwestern High School this weekend. The poems he wrote covered the gamut of the high school experience.
“The first one was about how I came in scared, not knowing what I was going to do,” he said. “The middle poem was about deciding to buckle down and the third one was about saying, ‘I did it! I’m about to leave, and I did it.’”
Katherine Klopf has taught Rouse in her English classes for the past two years and coached him in forensics this year.
“His peers have just been blown away by him and what he brought to the table,” she said. “Even they have noticed this great shift in him, and they are respecting him for it. He’s absolutely a leader, but I don’t think he realized it until this year.”
Rouse has a significant hearing loss that requires him to wear hearing aids and use an FM receiving device in many of his classes.
“It’s not really a disability,” he said. “It kind of a hard-of-hearing thing, and it’s just the way it is. I’ve had it since birth, and unfortunately for me, it’s permanent damage.”
He credits his parents with catching the issue when he was an infant and making sure he underwent intense speech therapy as he grew up to enhance his communication skills.
“I don’t see it as a limitation for him,” Klopf said. “And I don’t think anyone else does either.”
Rouse will be attending Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wis., where he plans on majoring in criminal justice so he can become a police officer.
“I’m aware of the judgment of police offers these days,” he said. “But I think with my strong character that I can make that perception a little better.”
Klopf has watched Rouse’s confidence grow over the past few years.
“Every single step, he’s become more confident,” she said. “He’s always been a great student, but the last two years he’s really blossomed.”
Rouse took an American Sign Language course this year and was surprised at the connection he felt with the deaf community.
“That was just amazing,” he said. “I discovered I’m part of a culture and community that I never really realized I was a part of.”
Klopf thinks Rouse will keep exploring and challenging himself everywhere he goes.
“He’s really become who he wants to be and is looking forward to who he’s going to be,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.