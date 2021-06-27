FARLEY, Iowa — A parade kicked off the daylong celebration for the Farley Fire Department’s 100th Anniversary on Saturday.
Fire departments from more than 10 nearby towns joined Farley for the parade. The various fire trucks, trailers and other vehicles had American flags to match the red, white and blue parade theme.
Steve Benda, lifelong Farley resident, is a retired Farley firefighter who put in 35 years at the department.
“It’s great to see fire departments from all over, some as far as Colesburg,” Benda said.
His son, Marty Benda, has been a Farley firefighter since his 18th birthday — nearly 20 years ago.
“We have a lot of sons who are following in their father’s footsteps in Farley,” said Darla Benda, Steve Benda’s wife of 41 years.
Of all the vehicles in the parade, the New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department’s was a favorite for twin sisters Sophia and Emma Smith, 5.
New Vienna/Luxemburg’s float was decked out with a small building that was made to look as if it was on fire, complete with smoke. Firefighters were on both ends of the building, using small hoses and buckets to put out the “fire.”
The float also included painted signs that had tips regarding fire, including “don’t play with matches” and “have an escape plan.”
The twin sisters’ father, Jason Smith, of Monticello, works at Dyersville Auto Advantage and heard about the Farley celebration from a customer. He brought his daughters out for the morning parade and children’s rides in the afternoon.
“It’s cool to be able to keep the fire department going for 100 years,” Smith said. “It was great to see all the (other) fire departments out here in support.”
The Worthington Fire Department was also in attendance for the parade.
Colleen Wolfe’s husband was a firefighter with the Worthington Fire Department for 25 years, so she and some family members rode in a Worthington fire truck for the parade.
Wolfe said her two grandchildren — Braxton, 6, and McKenzie, 3, — like to get rides on fire trucks whenever they can, and they did not miss their chance for the parade.
In addition to the parade, Wolfe said she and her family were looking forward to the fire department competitions.
Her daughter Megan Deutmeyer, mother of Braxton and McKenzie, said, specifically, they wanted to see the “waterball” activity, which Deutmeyer described as a water game inspired by tug of war.
Just as the parade ended, the rain picked up, which resulted in viewers quickly packing their things.
Steve and Darla Benda said, despite the rain, they still had plans to listen to the music and watch the fireworks scheduled in downtown Farley for the 100th anniversary celebration.
The two kept dry inside while they waited for the weather to clear up.