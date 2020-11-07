The Iowa Court of Appeals this week denied an appeal of a former Dubuque man convicted of murder.
Drew A. Mangler, 26, was convicted by a jury in February 2019 of second-degree murder for the December 2016 death of James Remakel, 59, at Remakel’s Bellevue home. Authorities said Mangler stabbed Remakel 32 times during a burglary. Remakel’s body was found six days later.
Mangler’s attorneys at trial argued that law enforcement did not properly consider two alternative suspects. Jurors found Mangler guilty of the lesser-included count of his original charge of first-degree murder.
Days prior to the sentencing hearing, Mangler’s attorney sought a new trial based on newly discovered witness testimony about one of the alternate suspects “pacing” near Remakel’s home two days before Remakel’s body was found. Judge Joel Barrows denied that motion.
Mangler appealed on grounds that included that there was insufficient evidence for his conviction, that a jury instruction "was misleading and confusing" and some evidence was excluded improperly.
The appeals court did not agree with any of those arguments.