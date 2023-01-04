Lexi Streets and Ilee Hirsch crowded together around their laptops on Tuesday, typing facts they’d learned about Julien Dubuque to make a presentation.
The two fifth-graders at George Washington Carver Elementary School decided to begin by listing when Dubuque was born and died, and that he was the youngest of 13 children.
“I would not want to be a sibling in a family of 13,” said 10-year-old Lexi. “That’s a lot.”
She and Ilee, along with the rest of their fifth-grade classmates across Dubuque Community Schools, were spending the day learning about the city’s namesake as a part of the district’s first Dubuque Day for elementary schools. On Tuesday, each grade completed activities focused on a different Dubuque topic, from historic floods in the city to local bridges.
“We are just really looking to build that strong relationship between school, community and culture,” said Brooke Ludovissy, district educational support team leader for science and social studies. “When (students) learn about their community and their local area, we hope they learn to respect and care for their community.”
Ludovissy said a unit on Dubuque history had been taught in third grade for many years, but recently, an elementary teacher leader group decided to expand the topic across all elementary grades.
“I think it’s important, no matter what age, no matter what grade, that they know where they’re from,” said Carver fifth-grade teacher Jenny Donath, a member of the teacher group that developed the Dubuque Day lesson plans being used across the district.
Ludovissy said Julien Dubuque was born in January, making the day timely for students, and it also provided something to look forward to on the first day back from winter break. District staff hope to bring back and expand the day in future school years.
Lexi and Ilee were eager to share the information they learned about Julien Dubuque, including that he was one of the first White settlers in Iowa and reached an agreement with native Meskwaki peoples in 1788 to mine lead in the area, which was under Spanish rule at the time.
“He wanted to be sure the land he got was under his name, so he wrote to a Spanish governor and told them he wanted to call it the Mines of Spain,” said Ilee, 11.
The girls were also intrigued by the story of how Dubuque supposedly threatened to set Catfish Creek on fire when the native peoples refused to do what he wanted, which he achieved by pouring oil down the river and lighting it aflame — after which the Meskwaki agreed to his demands.
Across the room, Bryce Hentges, 11, and Devon Winfrey, 10, studied the notes they had taken that morning while watching videos and reading various articles about Dubuque’s life.
“We had to find facts about him and things named after him, like the monument,” Bryce said. “(I didn’t know) there’s a bridge named after him, and a film festival.”
