Concerned with the county’s liability, two Dubuque County supervisors hope to spur a struggling community action agency to merge with another nonprofit organization.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency, a public agency created decades ago under an agreement among Dubuque County and three other public partners, is attempting to formulate a strategy to remain solvent following several years of financial mismanagement and the recent loss of a major grant.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough, who also serves on the agency’s board, said she supports the agency’s dedication to providing services to low-income households, but she believes its board of directors needs to start making “tough choices” in the interest of taxpayers.
“I would like to see the mission of Operation: New View continue,” she said. “Who will provide that mission and working to that mission could be a different entity and probably will be.”
LIABILITIES
Operation: New View’s board of directors consists of 27 members from the City of Dubuque and Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Any liabilities incurred by the agency is recoverable from each of the parties, prorated according to their representation of the agency’s board. With 12 members, Dubuque County is a more than 40% holder.
All three Dubuque County supervisors said they desire a clearer assessment of the debts incurred by Operation: New View.
An audit released earlier this year indicated that as of Sept. 30, the agency had a total net asset deficit of $204,960 and an unrestricted net asset deficit of $424,407.
However, according to John Wilson, the organization’s interim executive director, those figures do not reflect payments that are immediately due or which debts are cause for concern. Wilson was hired to restructure the agency after a record of financial mismanagement under the previous executive director came to light.
Wilson said organization officials are in discussion with two funders that have requested repayments, which total about $275,000. He said one of them is Head Start, but he declined to name the other entity.
Other debt concerns the principal owed on a Head Start building in Dyersville on which the agency holds a mortgage.
“That’s not the type of debt you would panic over,” he said, explaining that the sale of the building could finance the money due for the principal.
“Other debt that the auditor includes are the liabilities that we would have if (agency employees) who have accrued annual leave and sick leave that would be paid to them if they chose to use it,” Wilson said. “That will all be taken care of.”
Operation: New View is restructuring its budget following the loss of a $2.2 million annual grant that funded the local Head Start program. The federal funds comprised about one-third of the agency’s budget.
Because multiple factors are subject to change, such as partial forgiveness of the $275,000, Wilson said he could not provide concrete information about current debt.
“I hate being put in a position to make a very simplified answer to a very complicated question,” he said. “I don’t see Operation: New View folding.”
TAXPAYER SUPPORT
To assist the struggling agency, the Dubuque County supervisors appropriated $207,000 in January to be paid in fiscal years 2019 and 2020. Jay Wickham voted against the move.
The 2019 appropriation, which totaled $77,000, was issued, but Wickham believes the money should be returned until the agency can demonstrate that “assertive steps are being taken.”
“I feel the taxpayers’ money is in jeopardy,” he said.
The county has not released the remaining funding for the 2020 fiscal year.
Wilson said a retraction of the 2019 payment would push Operation: New View toward closure, after which the public partners would incur the agency’s liabilities.
McDonough and Supervisor Dave Baker, who also serves on Operation: New View’s board, said they stand by their decision to provide financial assistance.
“I don’t want to put them out of existence,” McDonough said. “I’m hoping that the money that we spent in January will be sufficient to help pay out initial debt, certainly to continue to make payroll (and) to bridge gaps in funding between grant cycles.”
TRANSITION PLANNING
Baker said additional county funding should be frozen until a plan for merging Operation: New View with a different nonprofit organization is developed.
Both he and McDonough said they hope to see the existing agreement dissolved as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Wickham withheld comment on the matter, saying he believed the decision to be within the purview of the agency’s board.
Operation: New View Board Chairman Steve Drahozal called the discussion about terminating the agency “premature.”
“It’s not something that we can snap our fingers and fix,” he said. “There is funding for the services we continue to provide.”
Drahozal has invited neighboring community action agencies to present to the organization’s board in September outlines of their service and organizational structures. He also is assembling a committee that will make recommendations.
He anticipates that the decision-making process will take several months.
Drahozal noted that the programs overseen by Operation: New View are mandated services, but only the state and federal government have the authority to determine which agency provides them.
“Some other nonprofit can’t just step in and take these over,” he said. “I understand the public entities are concerned about taxpayer dollars. I think that is a very valid concern. It’s important to understand that the services that community action programs provide actually save taxpayers money in the long run.”