A plea agreement has been filed in the case of a Dubuque teen accused in a shooting that occurred this summer.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, of Dubuque, will plead guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and possession of marijuana. Both the prosecution and defense have signed the agreement.
The charges stem from a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg. Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, now 18, after “some words were exchanged” between the two. When Cornwell was later arrested in connection to the shooting, he was found with a firearm that had been reported stolen in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Cornwell was initially charged with willful injury causing serious injury and trafficking in stolen weapons.
According to the plea agreement, the trafficking in stolen weapons charge would be dismissed. Amending trial information added the charges of interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and possession of marijuana.
The agreement recommends a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation. The probation period would include a stay at the state residential facility, 1494 Elm St., for one year or until maximum benefits are reached.
Cornwell also would have to comply with a no-contact order issued for Carman and undergo a substance abuse evaluation, the agreement states.
Cornwell’s trial in the matter was previously scheduled to start Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. He was initially charged as an adult due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of severe crimes.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter heard arguments in October to grant a reverse waiver for Cornwell, which would have allowed him to be tried in juvenile court.
However, Bitter denied the motion, stating in documents that Cornwell has been involved in “delinquent acts” since as early as 2012 and has been offered many different services through the juvenile system.
“(Cornwell) has done almost nothing to demonstrate that he has learned or benefited from the services he has received thus far,” Bitter wrote in his ruling. “In fact, his behavior has simply gotten more severe and more dangerous.”
Cornwell also turns 18 in March, meaning he would age out of most juvenile services at that time.
At the request of the defense, a hearing for further proceedings in the case is set for Monday, Nov. 22, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Cornwell also faces unrelated charges of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting an intoxicated woman in May at a Dubuque residence.
In that case, Cornwell’s next court appearance is set for Monday, Dec. 6. He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.