SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Carry out available.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Friday
Winter Carnival, 3 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. Will feature all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities. Details: eagleridge.com.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12:05 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible drop off entrance). Laura Southworth, vocal; Leslie Appleby, piano. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need.
S.T.E.A.M. Fun Fridays with Valen-Slime, 3:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Discover and create something new in the Creation Station. All ages welcome.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Latin Lovers Night featuring DJ Papi, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
“Love Happens,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Ipop, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Free show.
Loose Gravel Duet, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“Love Happens,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Pal-entines and other Loves, Lost & Found — Readings & Tunes, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. An evening celebrating love, with local authors and musicians, from Dubuque Area Writers Guild & Smokestack.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Valentine’s Day Party with Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Walking Molly, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Movie Night @ Carnegie-Stout, 6 p.m., “Ford vs. Ferrari,” Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Storytelling in Wildlife Photography presentation, 6 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Presentation by Dubuque photographer Andreas Exner. Enjoy bird, wildlife and nature photography.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Brickhaus Bar & Grill, 302 First St., Farley, Iowa. Discus “The Weird Sisters.” For ages 18 and older.
LEARNING
Today
iPad Options, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third St. NE, Farley, Iowa. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on the library’s iPads (or your tablet, if you have one). Learn about the things you can create, using our devices — videos, photos, podcasts and art.
Maker Class: iPads for Seniors, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on the library’s iPads (or your tablet, if you have one). Learn about the things you can create, using our devices — videos, photos, podcasts and art.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.Led by Kaity Kemp. The cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga and a shot during break.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Overeaters Anonymous Thursday Morning Group, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church of Christ, 255 West 10th St.
Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. Open to any person or family member of a person with a brain injury of any kind. Purpose of this group is to encourage support, discussion, education and comradery.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.