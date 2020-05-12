LANCASTER, Wis. -- A proposal to update the job descriptions of Lancaster Police Department employees, as well as reduce the speed limit near the municipal swimming pool, could be considered later this year after no action was taken during an April meeting of the Common Council.
Police Chief Deb Reukauf presented the updated job descriptions to the council, saying that the current ones have not been reviewed in 20 years.
A sticking point was renaming the position of police sergeant.
Council Member Katie Reuter believed that changing the name of the position to lieutenant or assistant chief was a matter that should be discussed in closed session. She also said changing the title might result in a pay increase for the person who holds that position.
Reukauff pointed out that similar communities the size of Lancaster typically have a lieutenant who is second in command to the police chief, and those communities no longer have the position of police sergeant.
The council also took no action to lower the speed limit on East Lincoln Avenue and South Eaton Street, near Lancaster Municipal Swimming Pool.
Reuter wants to see the speed limit dropped from 25 to 15 miles per hour. However, Reukauff suggested that the city review lowering the speed limit at all parks. Council Member Bob Schmidt said the city could consider a speed limit similar to school zones that is lower when children are present.