A story about a local pizza restaurant opening in a new location was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 31 and Sunday:
1.) TH EXCLUSIVE: ‘Our family legacy’: Town Clock Pizza poised to open new location
2.) Police: Dubuque man charged with homicide for fatal crash, also arrested for hatchet attack
3.) Authorities: Man charged after son brings gun to Dubuque Y, Dyersville school
4.) Authorities: Darlington teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted student
5.) Authorities: 2 arrested after half-pound of meth found during Dubuque Co. traffic stop
6.) Country star returning to perform in Dubuque
7.) Short stretch of heavily traveled Dubuque street closed for 5 weeks
8.) A life remembered: Dubuque businessman loved animals, sought to help others
9.) Dubuque pizza restaurant now offering dine-in services
10.) Biz Buzz: Local farm’s ice cream hits stores; appliance shop moving; quilting retreat house opens
