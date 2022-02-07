A story about a local pizza restaurant opening in a new location was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 31 and Sunday:

1.) TH EXCLUSIVE: ‘Our family legacy’: Town Clock Pizza poised to open new location

2.) Police: Dubuque man charged with homicide for fatal crash, also arrested for hatchet attack

3.) Authorities: Man charged after son brings gun to Dubuque Y, Dyersville school

4.) Authorities: Darlington teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted student

5.) Authorities: 2 arrested after half-pound of meth found during Dubuque Co. traffic stop

6.) Country star returning to perform in Dubuque

7.) Short stretch of heavily traveled Dubuque street closed for 5 weeks

8.) A life remembered: Dubuque businessman loved animals, sought to help others

9.) Dubuque pizza restaurant now offering dine-in services

10.) Biz Buzz: Local farm’s ice cream hits stores; appliance shop moving; quilting retreat house opens

Tags

Recommended for you