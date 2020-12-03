City of Dubuque officials expect work on a major component of the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project to wrap up next year.
Crews recently finished installing six, 8-foot diameter pipes underneath the Canadian Pacific tracks along Garfield Avenue as part of a project to increase the capacity of the flood mitigation system.
While work still remains until the culverts are operational, efforts to tunnel the underground pipes represented a particularly complex part of the project.
“Having this unusual aspect of the project, this microtunneling, behind us, it’s just a great achievement, and it allows us to breathe a little easier,” said Deron Muehring, a civil engineer for the city.
Crews spent much of the summer and early fall tunneling and installing the pipes. Muehring noted that both the size of the pipes and the complexities of tunneling beneath a railway made the work particularly unusual.
“On a normal project, a typical project, you do open excavation, and you dig down and you place the pipes,” he said. “In this case, that wasn’t an option so we went down this path.”
The culverts are expected to increase the capacity of the Bee Branch flood mitigation system from a 75-year rain event to a 500-year rain event.
With the tunneling completed, crews will start building a concrete structure to direct water from the upper Bee Branch Creek and Bee Branch storm sewer into the culverts. They also will install a level control structure to keep water from backing up from the lower to the upper Bee Branch Creek.
Muehring said the culverts should be ready to convey water by May. The rest of the project should wrap up by late summer and is expected to cost about $31.2 million.
City officials also have firmed up plans to install a hiking and biking trail in the existing box culverts to connect the upper and lower Bee Branch trail systems.
Officials initially waited to complete that work after bids on the culvert project came in over estimates. However, the city received an about $170,000 state grant for the trail project, allowing it to move forward.
“That work itself shouldn’t take very long, so we’re still hoping that work will complete around the same time as the overall project late next summer,” Muehring said.
He shared an update on the culvert project with City Council members at a recent meeting. At that time, Mayor Roy Buol expressed his appreciation for the trail project and the Bee Branch flood mitigation efforts as a whole.
“To me, it’s one of the most significant projects to ever happen in this city, and I think that sentiment is shared by many,” he said. “This is something that will be generational in improving the lives of people.”