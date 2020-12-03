News in your town

1 teen sentenced for string of crimes in Dubuque; 2nd teen recently arrested

Authorities: Man arrested after 2-county, high-speed chase ends near Monticello

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in both Dubuque and Jo Daviess counties in 24 hours

Dubuque nonprofit seeks to continue, expand program to feed neighbors in need

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Despite pandemic, schools still find value in snow days

Dubuque County Board of Health frustrated by spending limitations

Benton residents encouraged to participate in park survey

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Authorities: Man arrested after 2-county, high-speed chase ends near Monticello

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in both Dubuque, Jones counties in 24 hours

Local law enforcement reports

Grant applications available for Dubuque County pollinator planting program

UnityPoint Health names new executives

Dubuque man sentenced to probation in arson case

2 Dubuque businesses face state complaints, 1 fined over COVID-19 violations

Iowa DNR's 2020 impaired waters report shows little change in area

Pandemic drives local increase in deer hunting

Stockton man pleads guilty in crash that killed Illinois state trooper

'Can't cancel love:' Local wedding industry banks on comeback in 2021

Jo Daviess County officials considering building park

West Delaware considers $39 million facility improvement plan

9 more COVID-19-related deaths locally; 48 new cases in Dubuque County

Mississippi River refuge receives $1 million for land for fishing, hunting opportunities

Iowa wildlife officials to host virtual meeting on chronic wasting disease Thursday

Appellate court rules Dubuque man who stabbed teen should be resentenced

2 Dubuque businesses face state complaints, 1 fined over alleged COVID-19 requirement violations

Mississippi River refuge receives funding for fishing, hunting opportunities

Iowa wildlife officials to host virtual meeting on chronic wasting disease Thursday

5 new COVID-19-related deaths in area Iowa counties; 34 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Dubuque man sentenced to probation in arson case

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from November

Benton residents encouraged to participate in park survey

Grant applications available for Dubuque County pollinator planting program

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

3 more COVID-19-related deaths in SW Wisconsin; 30 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Platteville council approves location, $50,000 donation for new pickleball complex

Election preview: Lone candidate for Peosta council hopes to help as city grows

Despite flashing sign, wrong-way drivers continue to take Dyersville ramp