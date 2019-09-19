LANCASTER, Wis. — A two-hour presentation this week on different forms of county government did not prompt most Grant County supervisors to favor a change.
They voted, 13-4, to leave the current form in place.
The supervisors heard from Jon Hochkammer, outreach manager for Wisconsin Counties Association, and asked a variety of questions about county government options. The focus of the presentation was on county government with a county administrator or with an administrative coordinator.
Hochkammer said the trend in Wisconsin is going toward having county administrators, with 28 counties so far. He said he can think of only four counties in the state that have Grant County’s form of government where the county clerk holds the title of administrative coordinator but has no authority and receives no additional compensation for that title.
Following that discussion, county board members voted to maintain the current form of county government.
The motion also called for the county board to review the job description for its chairman. The job description now gives that person the authority to conduct duties and work at the direction of the county board.
Voting against the motion were Carol Beals, John Beinborn, Dale Hood and Lester Jantzen.
Before the vote, Beals asked supervisors to remember a recent survey of the county board in which the majority of supervisors “strongly” agreed that there would be a benefit to having a professional manage the day-to-day operations of the county.
Supervisor John Beinborn said he voted against the motion because he wants to see the county “move forward and learn some new things.” Beinborn also wants the county to be better prepared for the future.
“As (Hochkammer) was saying, a lot of things happen in the future that catch you short,” Beinborn said. “Are we ready for that? I don’t know if we looked that far ahead yet.”
Schroeder says he made the motion to leave county government as it is because it makes no sense to change something that is functioning well.
“I just think we’ve got a situation that’s working, and I don’t know why we would change such a thing,” he said. “Why would you fix it if it is not broke? If you asked our staff, our department heads have told us that they support us, and I think that’s the main thing that counts.”
Current board Chairman Bob Keeney voted to keep the current setup.
He later admitted that it has been a challenge to get the county to where it is at, but he proudly pointed out that the county has the lowest tax per capita in the state and that the county built a new jail for 20% to 30% less than other nearby counties.
“We get along, we work together, and I think we’ve done quite well,” he said.
But he doesn’t think the issue is dead. Keeney feels it more than likely will come up again, and it will be in the form of a petition from county residents.