Dubuque police spent Sunday continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting Saturday that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old boy in custody.
“We’re following up on leads,” said Lt. Ted McClimon.
Officers are piecing together what led to the incident. McClimon said police received a call at 5:24 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot near the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Responding officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest.
“He was found in the alleyway behind the gas station (at the intersection),” McClimon said.
The 18-year-old was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
McClimon said he does not believe the victim was able to speak with officers after being shot.
The 18-year-old’s name has not been released.
McClimon said that, as of late Saturday, officers were still attempting to notify the victim’s next of kin. Both the victim and suspect resided in Dubuque.
Police used the City of Dubuque’s extension traffic camera system to help identify the suspect.
“The entire incident was captured on traffic cameras,” McClimon said. “We were able to track the suspect from the scene to a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.”
Police responded to the residence and the suspect was taken into custody at 7:17 p.m., McClimon said.
“We were able to make contact with individuals in the house and (the suspect) came out without incident,” he said.
Although officers continue to investigate the motive for the shooting, McClimon said the shooter and the victim “knew who each other were.”
The boy’s name has not been released, pending juvenile court proceedings.
“He will have to go through juvenile court,” McClimon said. “He would have a hearing relatively soon and they will make the determination whether he is or is not waived to adult court.”