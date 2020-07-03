Droves of people gathered in the Dubuque County Fairgrounds beer garden on Thursday night, ready to listen to live music, mingle with friends and watch the only large-scale fireworks show of the holiday weekend in Dubuque.
About 100 people attended the free Kick Off 2 Summer event featuring bands Ratchet Jaw, Jabber Box, Menace and the booming display in the sky.
Attendee Rachel Huseman said she was excited for the opportunity to get out of the house with her children Sully, 8, and Carson, 8. But she had another reason for hitting the event — her husband, Terry, is a member of Rachet Jaw.
“It’s the only thing we get to do, and especially now with all of the (COVID-19) testing that is going on, a lot of places are closing for the weekend, so there is not a lot that people can do,” she said.
Scott Thomas, the president of Music n’ More Promotions, said he has organized Kick Off 2 Summer events for about 20 years. They typically have been held closer to Memorial Day weekend, but this year’s iteration was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s been a lot of excitement for it,” he said. “People seem to be talking about being cooped up, and the weather is perfect. We had more bands than slots for people just because all of the bands haven’t played in months.”
Thomas said organizers decided to add fireworks to this year’s event after it was announced that Dubuque’s 35th annual Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular, traditionally held on July 3, was being postponed to August.
After Menace’s first show of the summer — at Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel in Altoona, Iowa — was rained out, Buck Mess said his band was itching to play Thursday night.
“It’s pretty sad that they are canceling things, but we all get it,” said Mess, the lead vocalist. “It’s going to be a part of our future.”
Lauren Neuhaus, 18, a recent Hempstead High School graduate, swayed to the music with a group of friends in front of the stage at the fairgrounds. Neuhaus said she was out for the night to hear her friend’s dad play in Ratchet Jaw.
Even with many events canceled this summer, she said she has enjoyed the extra time it has given her to be with friends and prepare for college.
“We have been able to do a lot more together, but we also have a lot of time to work and save for college,” Neuhaus said.
Tiffany Willey said she attends the Kick Off 2 Summer every year, but especially this summer, she was ready to get and celebrate the Independence Day holiday.
“It’s something to do,” she said. “Everything is closed down, so you’ve got to do something. You can’t take away the Fourth of July.”