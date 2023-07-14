07102023-oaksavanna1-dk.jpg
Wild bergamot blooms in the Eagle Point Park savanna in Dubuque on Monday.

 Dave Kettering

Two Dubuque oak savanna restoration projects — now three years in — have reached the point where visitors can see what most of the local landscape looked like before urbanization and habitat removal resulting from European colonization.

For about 3,000 years, the tri-state area along the Upper Mississippi River was covered, not with dense forests or swaths of grassland, but with a system of ornate oaks with stretches of wildflowers; legumes; shrubs; and small, flowering trees between them. Many of those understory plants have roots as deep as 20 feet, sending water down into the soil rather than running off the surface. Wildfire and grazing by native ungulates such as bison and deer kept other trees and brush from growing up in the understory.

