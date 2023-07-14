Two Dubuque oak savanna restoration projects — now three years in — have reached the point where visitors can see what most of the local landscape looked like before urbanization and habitat removal resulting from European colonization.
For about 3,000 years, the tri-state area along the Upper Mississippi River was covered, not with dense forests or swaths of grassland, but with a system of ornate oaks with stretches of wildflowers; legumes; shrubs; and small, flowering trees between them. Many of those understory plants have roots as deep as 20 feet, sending water down into the soil rather than running off the surface. Wildfire and grazing by native ungulates such as bison and deer kept other trees and brush from growing up in the understory.
In 2019, the City of Dubuque sought and received two grants to help restore property at Eagle Point Park and Four Mounds to that historic landscape.
Prairie plants such as those planted in the restorations take a few years to fully mature and fill in. Now, city and Four Mounds officials have functioning oak savannas in their early stages — and the benefits and challenges that come with them.
“The planted prairie we did as part of that grant is at the stage where it’s really popping and really coming in,” said Jay Potter, conservation manager at Four Mounds. “There, we’re at that three-year point where you can recognize it. Then on the goat prairie portion (elsewhere on the property), we’re at about the same stage.”
Due to the hot, dry summer so far, wildflowers are a bit behind where they normally would be, according to Potter. On Thursday, though, the knee-high prairie encircling a wide-canopied burr oak popped with pinks and purples. Prairie clover, hoary vervain and wild bergamot waved in the breeze among cereal grasses and dogwood saplings.
City of Dubuque Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said the past few years also have been fruitful at Eagle Point Park, where the city has been working with a contractor since 2020 to manage oak savanna restoration on sloped surfaces at the sides of the park grounds. There, flashes of yellow recently have become prominent.
“Overall, we’ve seen a lot of success and things are filling in pretty well,” he said. “Lately, I know the black-eyed Susans have been doing really well. The last couple of years, it’s just been the maintenance — keeping the weeds out and keeping the good things growing and seeing how leaf litter in the winter is affecting things.”
According to monitoring data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, leaf litter from denser, closed-canopy woodlands — but also trees in residential yards — is the top contributor to urban phosphorus run-off into area streams. In general, oak savannas reduce run-off due to their roots and oak leaves letting more water hit the earth. If the plants also catch fallen leaves from other trees before they run off the bluff, that benefit could increase.
Just as each savanna blooms with different wildflowers at slightly different times, each also comes with its own challenges.
At Eagle Point, Fehsal said, the denser canopy has created more shade than is good for some of the prairie plants.
“Our shady areas have been a little bit trickier to figure out,” he said. “But we’re working on getting those areas improved. We’ve been trying some different seeds and other things to try and boost it up.”
Four Mounds provides plenty of challenges due to its topography, according to Potter.
“A reason you don’t see a lot of these (oak savanna restorations) on bluffs and goat prairies like this is that it’s a challenge,” he said. “That’s much different than a flat farm field that you can go out to with a piece of machinery.”
Potter said Four Mounds also is looking to address some of the woody brush plants that have begun to encroach on the savanna.
“They have three years of brush coming up on them now,” he said. “That’s going to be one of my major goals over the next year — to find the funding to do a burn or get someone in there to do some mechanical brush mowing.”
The restorations also already have seen success in attracting native wildlife, especially pollinators. Surveys from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Iowa State University identified numerous endangered rusty-patched bumblebees at Four Mounds.
“They found a healthy population on our site,” Potter said. “That’s another consideration of ours — figuring out best management practices related to having that species on the property.”
Fehsal said the success at the city’s oak savanna restorations has inspired similar management switches at other properties.
“Comiskey (Park) is a good example,” he said. “There is a detention basin there, and there’s going to be a big natives area that’s been seeded but not started growing yet. With any new park development, we’re looking at how we can incorporate natives or pollinators.”