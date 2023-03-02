Area school officials are concerned about the impacts of proposed updates to nutrition standards for school meals that would further restrict sodium levels and potentially eliminate flavored milks for younger students.
U.S. Department of Agriculture officials recently shared proposed updates to school meal standards related to added sugars, milk, sodium and whole grains. The first changes would take effect in the fall of 2024, and the final updates would be complete by the fall of 2029.
Local school officials said that while it is important to ensure children receive healthy options, they fear the increased regulations will make meals less appealing for students and that schools and suppliers will struggle to find products that meet the stricter guidelines.
Recommended for you
“Some of these new standards are pretty difficult (to meet) with everything that’s available to us now,” said Western Dubuque Community School District Director of Food and Nutrition Services Kyle Gansen. “It’s really going to fall on a lot of our suppliers to come up with products that are going to be able to meet these needs, and my biggest fear is that (suppliers) are just going to exit the K-12 business.”
The new rules propose gradually reducing the weekly sodium limit for school breakfasts and lunches over several school years and limiting added sugars in certain products, such as breakfast cereals, flavored milks, grain-based desserts and yogurt, beginning in the fall of 2025. In the fall of 2027, added sugars across the weekly menu would be limited to less than 10% of calories per meal on average. There is currently no limit on added sugars in school meals.
The proposed changes also would no longer allow schools to offer flavored milks to elementary and middle school students, though USDA officials also seek public feedback for a proposal that would maintain the current standard allowing fat-free or low-fat flavored and unflavored milk for all students.
Current regulations require at least 80% of the grains offered each week in school lunch and breakfast programs to be whole-grain-rich. USDA officials propose maintaining that requirement but also seek feedback on an alternative option that would require all grains to be whole-grain-rich on all but one day in each school week.
The USDA’s website states that the proposed changes will help school meals better align with the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For example, the guidelines note that 70% to 80% of school-age children currently exceed the recommended daily limit for added sugar, and an analysis of USDA data found that flavored milk is the leading source of added sugars in school lunch and breakfast programs.
USDA officials also state that children’s taste preferences develop early, so limiting sodium and added sugars during childhood is important for lifelong health.
Still, local officials expressed particular concern about the proposed elimination of flavored milks for younger students.
At Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, the system sells about 200 chocolate milks daily at each of its elementary schools, compared to about 20 white milks, according to Director of Nutrition Services Christin Smith.
Dubuque Community Schools Food and Nutrition Manager Joann Franck said she feels the nutritional value of milk outweighs the “small amount of sugar” found in chocolate milk.
“Milk is a highly nutrient-dense food product … so I’m hoping we can find a solution for that because it is a popular item for our schools at lunch,” she said. “It doesn’t become nutrition until (students) take it and drink it.”
Dakora Freed, food service director for Platteville (Wis.) School District, said the district currently follows stricter guidelines for the sugar content of cereals for pre-kindergarten students than for older students, and finding products that meet those limits already is challenging.
Smith said she supports a limit on added sugar in school meals, but current restrictions on sodium already lead to complaints from students about the taste of school meals. Products such as cheese — a common protein substitute for vegetarians — and condiments such as ketchup or ranch dressing contain “a decent amount of sodium,” and it can be difficult to find low-salt varieties, she said.
“It makes it really hard for school lunch programs when our food can’t taste as good as what kids are used to from home, and some people are genuinely worried that it will kill the school lunch program in the long term because the lunches won’t be appealing to kids any longer,” she said.
Freed agreed, saying she feels school meals already offer a good balance of healthy options for students and that the new requirements are not necessary.
“There are definitely days that there can be higher sodium content, … but I still think it’s within very good limits, for the most part, keeping nutrition and taste as factors,” she said.
Gansen said meeting the enhanced requirements, if they are approved, also likely will increase costs for schools. For example, with more stringent sodium limits, he anticipates schools will need to offer more fresh vegetables rather than canned products, which contain more sodium but are also less expensive.
“Fresh green beans costs me three times what it would cost to serve canned green beans,” he said. “But … if they elect to move forward, we’ll just have to adjust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.