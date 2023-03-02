Area school officials are concerned about the impacts of proposed updates to nutrition standards for school meals that would further restrict sodium levels and potentially eliminate flavored milks for younger students.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials recently shared proposed updates to school meal standards related to added sugars, milk, sodium and whole grains. The first changes would take effect in the fall of 2024, and the final updates would be complete by the fall of 2029.

