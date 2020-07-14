Fewer gunshots were fired with criminal intent in Dubuque during the first half of 2020 compared to previous years, but more people were injured.
From Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, there were six instances of gunshots fired with criminal intent in the city, resulting in three injuries, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
The total for the first six months of 2020 was down slightly compared to the same period in 2019 and was about half of the tallies for the same period in 2015, 2016 and 2017, though it was higher than 2018.
There were eight shots-fired incidents in the first six months of 2019 with one injury. Only two shots-fired incidents were reported in the first six months of 2018, with one injury. Only five shots-fired incidents were reported for all of 2018 — the lowest total since 2011.
Not included in this year’s first-half total is the fatal shooting in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, which occurred on July 2. The data also does not include suicides in which a gun is used or accidental shootings.
“It’s been really quiet the last couple of years, and I was really surprised by that,” said Joe Noll, president of Downtown Neighborhood Association, which borders the area where the July shooting took place. “This summer has been so quiet. ... It’s been amazing, and I’m really disappointed by that (July 2 shooting). We’ve lived here almost 50 years. We’ve seen changes, and it’s been improving a whole lot.”
From 2012 to 2019, the city averaged about 20 reported incidents of gunfire per year, spiking in 2015 with 33.
Prior to that, Dubuque police confirmed five instances of shots fired in the city each year from 2009 to 2011.
Asked about this year’s figure, Police Chief Mark Dalsing credited officers with aggressively investigating shooting cases, as well as monitoring “intelligence” — including social media — to head off threats and harassment among known criminals from escalating to violence.
“What remains one of our biggest pieces is making sure we know who has a grudge with who and who and what they’re up to,” Dalsing said. “For example, bad guys have warrants. Can we get them arrested on their warrant and head off a lot of other problems?”
Many past calls have involved the same people or groups retaliating against each other, he said.
Many of the shootings also have happened within the view of the city’s camera network, which has helped identify suspects and lead to arrests, he said.
Of the seven cases of criminal gunfire reported in 2020, arrests have been made in two of them and suspects have been identified in two others, Dalsing said.
Police still are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection to the July 2 killing.
Many of those arrested in gun cases have been referred for federal prosecution, which has helped get offenders off the streets and likely led to fewer similar crimes, according to Dalsing.
Since 2015, more than 80 federal convictions have been obtained for gun-related crimes in the city, resulting in an average prison term of five years, according to department data. There is no parole in the federal system.
That includes 12 convictions this year, according to Nick Schlosser, a Dubuque police investigator and deputized agent with U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives specifically assigned to gun cases.
“Even if we’re talking getting some off the street for a year or two, that’s a year or two they can’t continue their acts of violence,” Dalsing said.
He, too, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have played a minor part in helping curb gun violence in 2020. With many businesses temporarily closed, there has been less opportunity for arguments and fights at bars and clubs to flare up and be punctuated by gunfire, he said.
Noll and Trish McDonald, president of Historic Bluffs Neighborhood Association, also praised city officials for ongoing efforts to improve residents’ quality of life as a way to curb crime. That includes providing more structured activities for young people through Multicultural Family Center and working with groups such as the Fountain of Youth to lift people out of poverty.
McDonald, though, questioned how police can prevent ongoing gun violence unless there are tougher gun registration laws to address “the preponderate of weapons in this county.”
“I don’t hate guns,” she said. “But bringing them into the city to resolve personal disputes is just cowardly.”