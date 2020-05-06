Law enforcement leaders of various agencies in Dubuque County say their officers are focusing more on education than citation for the few violations they have seen of pandemic response restrictions.
The department heads told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week that overall, businesses as well as individuals have heeded restrictions since Gov. Kim Reynolds's emergency declaration on March 17.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy reported a couple St. Patrick's Day celebrations the day of the declaration going over, but said his department had received no calls since.
Dubuque Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said one fitness center pushed back initially, but soon backed off.
Jensen said that when the city department does get a call about a restriction violation, its first goal is to educate the suspect.
"We really want people to voluntarily do this without us stepping in and fining people who may have already lost their jobs," he said.
Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder said his department follows a similar approach.
"We’ve been focusing more on education than strict enforcement," he said.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said his department has had to charge just a few people for gatherings over the limit.
"We’ve had some parties that have gotten a little too large," he said. "That has come down to charging the host."
One benefit of the education-first approach, Dalsing said was not filling the jail with people from outside it. But, he said, the pandemic is not a get out of jail free card.
"If we come across somebody with an arrest warrant, we will call the jail and get their opinion," he said. "If it’s not a major offense, we have made it a ‘Make sure and turn yourself in later,’ but there have been times when we have kept the person in, especially if investigating further turns something up."
Dalsing chalks up some of the calls his department gets to restlessness.
"We know that people who are self-isolating, and have been, might be getting a little twitchy," he said. "We get a little jealousy going on of ‘If I can’t do it, why can they?’ if they see things in their neighborhood going on."
Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry said that in his community, that restlessness has spread to minors.
"The biggest problem we’re having is in terms of our juvenile crimes," he said. "It seems like they’ve just lost the structure of the school systems."
With increased outdoor recreation and prolonged social distancing, Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said that his rangers have recently seen some restlessness as well.
"We’re starting to see a little change in attitude," he said. "With camping, it used to be fine, but we have had some calls with people upset they can't come out. We’ve had a couple of recreational campers we’ve had to remove from campgrounds, where they were not happy. The longer this goes on, I think the more we’re going to see attitudes change and people not want to socially distance."