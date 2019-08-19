Water samples from a pair of Dubuque County creeks in the past year showed issues with nutrient pollution and bacteria levels, according to a local researcher.
Those pollutants in Whitewater and Catfish creeks pose potential risks to plant, animal and human health, said Adam Hoffman, a professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Dubuque.
“The main driver for this is to be able to prioritize the different watersheds, spending money, time and energy in the spots that do the most good,” he told Dubuque County supervisors last week.
Hoffman and his students tested water quality in Whitewater and Catfish creeks last fall and spring, and this year are expanding their efforts throughout Dubuque County on behalf of the county supervisors. Their aim is to help create a picture of the county’s water quality.
Still, local officials cautioned that testing will need to continue over multiple years to really understand the cleanliness of local bodies of water.
“I think this is a big-picture thing, not just one year,” Supervisor Dave Baker said.
Over the past year, Hoffman and his students tested water at sites along Whitewater Creek near Peosta; in Catfish Creek and its north, middle and south forks; and in Granger Creek south of Dubuque. Those sites were tested at base flow and after rain events.
In Whitewater Creek, nitrate concentrations at two locations were high enough to be toxic to warm-blooded animals under the right conditions. Other sites in that creek and most sites in Catfish Creek had lower — but still elevated — levels of nitrates.
Samples in the creeks also showed high levels of phosphorous, which can lead to excessive plant growth and reduced oxygen levels.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends concentrations of phosphorous of less than 0.1 part per million. Every water sample in both creeks reached at least that level.
Researchers also found concentrations of chlorides in the north and middle forks of Catfish Creek — which are in or near Dubuque city limits — that were high enough to cause chronic effects on organisms living in the water.
High levels of chlorides can come from deicing salts, urban and agricultural runoff and discharges from wastewater plants, among other things.
“Organisms there are being impacted by the amount of chloride in these systems,” Hoffman said.
Researchers also found elevated levels of E. coli scattered throughout both creeks. Hoffman noted that while the EPA has a goal of zero total coliforms — a group of related bacteria — federal officials have said the maximum concentration of a single sample should be 235 E. coli per 100 milliliters.
In Whitewater Creek, most of the samples had average E. coli concentrations of at least that much. In Catfish Creek, several samples had averages above that level, while a few more had at least one sample reach that level.
Hoffman did note that measures of water temperature, dissolved oxygen and pH — all important to aquatic life — generally fell within EPA or otherwise healthy recommendations, as did levels of total suspended solids.
This year, Hoffman and his students are expanding their water quality testing to include Catfish Creek, Whitewater Creek, Little Maquoketa River, Bloody Run Creek and Bankston Creek, as well as at 30 watershed outlets around the county.
That research will allow officials to prioritize which spots they want to target for water quality improvements, he said.
“We can get a really good, holistic idea of nutrients, different water quality parameters in the entire county,” he said.
Mike Freiburger, a member of the Dubuque County soil and water conservation district commission, attended the meeting and said he appreciated Hoffman’s presentation.
Because water quality can vary from year to year, however, the county needs to collect data for multiple years before making decisions, he said.
“We can’t stop at one year or two years,” Freiburger said. “We have to get that baseline and continue to do it.”