A newly proposed plan to improve equity in Dubuque includes an effort to examine and potentially introduce reforms for certain city fines and fees.
Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Department this week presented to the City Council the city’s 2021-2023 Equity Plan, which highlighted goals that the city will pursue over the next three years to promote social and economic equity among residents. Council members voted to receive and file the plan, and specific initiatives included in it could be approved as part of future discussions.
One of the plan’s goals that is being pursued involves a substantial review of the city’s civil and criminal fines and fees to determine if any need to be changed or removed.
Collins Eboh, organizational equity coordinator for the city, said the Equitable Fine and Fee program seeks to determine if any are either financially unnecessary or excessively detrimental to low-income residents.
“Are there fines and fees that just don’t make sense?” Eboh asked. “Fines and fees touch everyone in the community, regardless of income status, race or nationality.”
He said the impact of such costs can be dramatic for low-income residents. In particular, the city hopes to identify fines that disproportionally are charged to low-income residents or people of color that only would further perpetuate their financial struggles.
City staff plan to utilize a combination of data analysis, community surveys and focus groups to identify such fines and fees. Eboh added that the city also wants to identify fines and fees that generate more costs for the city to implement than actual revenue
City staff has started working with Loras College students to draft community surveys.
City Human Rights Director Kelly Larson said the project is still in its early phases and it has not yet been determined which fines and fees potentially could be impacted.
However, she noted that late fees on utility payments already have been highlighted as requiring review.
If the city does identify problems with existing fees, Larson said, addressing them won’t be as simple as their removal. While the city might eliminate some, the city doesn’t want to inadvertently promote noncompliance.
“We want to come up with alternatives, but we also need to ensure compliance,” Larson said.
Eboh said alternatives likely would include programs that work to assist residents in an effort to deter violations in the future.
“We want to see if there are different outcomes that we can try to get to with the person that is issued the fine that will get them out of poverty,” Eboh said. “Is there something that will help them along a lot better than the fine?”
Larson said some aspects of the initiative will require approved funding from the city, including the hiring of a consultant to provide a detailed analysis of the impact of the city’s fines and fees.
City Council members expressed their support for the initiative.
Danny Sprank said he supports addressing fines and fees that are detrimental to low-income residents but added that he also wants to ensure that city ordinances are followed.
“Certain fines can turn into major hindrances for people, and I don’t want to see that happening,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that we are going to give everyone a free pass. Every situation has to be looked at.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes fine and fee reform could go a long way in helping low-income residents work their way out of poverty.
“They can make it hard for people to really get ahead,” he said. “This stuff follows people, and it can be challenging to deal with.”
The equity plan also features other proposals that the Human Rights Department hopes to pursue in conjunction with other city departments over the next three years, including creating a new city Office of Shared Prosperity, supporting minority-owned businesses through financial and advisory programs and developing a program that works with local high school students to introduce them to careers in city government.
Larson said many of the projects in the equity plan will take several years to come to fruition if approved, but if achieved, they should make significant strides in improving equity throughout the community.
“This is long, slow, slogging work,” Larson said. “I know that it is frustrating for people that want to see quick results. I just think that it’s important for people to understand that these are shifts in systems.”