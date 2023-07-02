A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a teenager in 2018.
Ronald J. Brimmer, 25, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. A charge of second-degree sexual abuse was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Brimmer also will receive credit for time served in connection with the case, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that Brimmer and Agustin Bon Orduno, 40, of Dubuque, picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque County residence in July 2018.
The two men sexually assaulted one of the girls after giving her alcohol, documents state. A completed sexual assault kit tested positive for both men’s DNA.
Bon Orduno was sentenced in 2021 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Brimmer previously was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse. He subsequently was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
However, Brimmer appealed his conviction and sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court in September, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction and that his constitutional rights were violated when his trial was closed to his family and the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
In December, the Supreme Court ordered that Brimmer receive a new trial. The order stated that sufficient evidence existed to sustain Brimmer’s conviction but his right to a public trial was violated.