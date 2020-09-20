The number of reported criminal incidents in Grant County for many common offenses has declined slightly in recent years, according to data recently reported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The organization launched an electronic dashboard earlier this year that provides a five-year snapshot of crime across the state based on individual incidents.
About 90% of Grant County residents are served by departments that use the new incident-based reporting system, and more law enforcement agencies are transitioning. The data contain more information than the previous system, which is summary based.
“I do think statistics are a valuable tool when they are properly collected,” said Fennimore Police Chief Chris French.
Five law enforcement agencies in Grant County use the new system, which contains data from 2015 through 2019.
One of them, the Platteville Police Department, started to report incidents in 2016. Because the department represents a significant proportion of all offenses within the county, comparing incidents prior to 2015 to 2016 and after would provide an inaccurate representation of criminal activity.
Some offenses, such as robbery, are rare in Grant County, with just five reported incidents occurring from 2016 to 2019. Two cases of homicide also were recorded from 2018 to 2019.
Lesser offenses occurred with greater frequency.
Topping the list of reported crimes is vandalism, which saw a steady decline from 264 reported incidents in 2016 to 143 in 2019.
Aggravated assault declined slightly from 53 cases in 2016 to 46 in 2019.
Meanwhile, burglary decreased during the same period, from 68 reported incidents to 53.
Drug offenses experienced a modest decline countywide, with 133 drug incidents reported in 2016 and 117 in 2019.
The popularity of different classes of drugs waxes and wanes. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department tackled more cases involving methamphetamine since 2015, when it constituted 7.8% of violations. By 2019, the proportion of cases involving the drug rose to 19.4%.
“People will shift what drugs they are using based on their availability,” said Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
Resolutions
When it comes to clearing incidents — which can occur by arrest, prosecution or a mechanism that prevents law enforcement from filing formal charges against an offender — property crimes such as theft and vandalism tend to remain unresolved.
For the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, about 73% of incidents of vandalism and destruction of property were not cleared in 2019.
“There tends not to be a lot of physical evidence,” Dreckman said.
Recovering stolen property also tends to be difficult.
Of the incidents documented by the Platteville Police Department that involved stolen property — valued at $358,000 in 2019 — about $13,000 worth was recovered.
Retrieving stolen money is the most difficult, as it quickly can be spent, said Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley.
“Typically, vehicles we’re able to get back to people,” he added.
Dreckman said retrieving stolen equipment also poses challenges.
“The biggest thing is identification,” he said. “Let’s say you’ve got a lawnmower. If you don’t have the serial number written down on that, how do we ever trace it?”
Caveats
French urged the public to approach the state’s data with caution.
As law enforcement officers input criminal incidents into the state database, they have hundreds of categories from which to choose for classifying offenses, increasing the potential for inconsistency.
“An officer has 374 different options to choose from when searching for a ‘theft’ offense,” he said. “I am concerned that having so many different personnel interpreting and entering information into a fairly complex system may lead to inaccurate conclusions when the final statistics are examined.”
French believes that agencies can better serve their communities by listening to residents’ concerns and analyzing the specific complaints to which their officers respond.