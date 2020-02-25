The City of Lancaster will host a meeting for people interested in learning more about a proposed Kwik Trip gas station, convenience store and car wash planned for construction at the intersection of Madison Street and City Limits Road.
The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at City Hall, 206 S. Madison St., according to a press release.
Kwik Trip has purchased from Grant County several parcels of land at the former Law Enforcement Center site, where the new fuel station will be located. The fuel station would be the second Kwik Trip in town. Another is located at 141 N. Madison St.