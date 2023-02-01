When Carol Trueg was growing up, she remembers her older brother John Schmidt as someone who “set the bar high” in terms of his selflessness and dedication to the causes he championed.
“He has always had a good heart,” she said. “He has always loved life, and when he has committed to things, he has followed through and made sure they were a success.”
About 130 people filled the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room in Dubuque on Tuesday to honor Schmidt as the recipient of the 53rd annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
In a speech during the reception, Schmidt described the experience as “humbling and overwhelming,” thanking his co-workers, friends and family for their support of his community involvement.
“I’m living proof of the statement, ‘It takes a village,’” he said. “With a lot of people’s assistance, I’ve succeeded.”
Born and raised in Dubuque, Schmidt, 63, attended St. Anthony School and Wahlert Catholic High School before graduating from University of Northern Iowa.
He spent 28 years working in various positions at Dubuque Bank & Trust and its holding company, now known as HTLF. He also has served on the HTLF board for more than two decades and is currently its chairman.
For the past nine years, he has worked at A.Y. McDonald Industries, where he currently is senior vice president and chief financial officer.
“When you see John Schmidt’s name on that list (of First Citizens), it’s just so fitting,” said Rob McDonald, CEO of A.Y. McDonald. “ … He finds the most positive thing about the worst situation, and he’d do anything for you.”
Schmidt has served on numerous local boards of directors, including those of Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque Museum of Art, Steeple Square, DRA and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. He also was a member of the Loras College Board of Regents, and he and his wife, Donna, were among the co-chairs of the “Building on Faith” capital campaign for Holy Family Catholic Schools, which resulted in the construction of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in 2006.
Trueg, who served as chief administrator of Holy Family from 2011 to 2019, praised Schmidt for his commitment to the system.
“He was always engaged in our work, offered input in both an official and unofficial capacity and was invested in the system’s success,” she said.
Dick Gregory, Schmidt’s brother-in-law, said he frequently would be impressed when Schmidt told him about yet another board he had joined or project he had undertaken, despite an already busy workload.
“John would say, ‘It just feels like the right thing to do,’” Gregory said.
Schmidt said he has learned much from his leadership roles and encouraged others to seek out similar opportunities to give back.
“My success is a tribute to this community. I simply responded to the ask, much as many in the audience tonight have,” he said. “For those who haven’t had that opportunity, please start looking. … You get a lot more out of it than you put into it.”
