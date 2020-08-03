Almost all area school leaders said they plan to bring students back to campus in some fashion this fall — but exactly what that looks like varies widely.
Officials from 33 of 35 local school districts who responded to an inquiry from the Telegraph Herald said they intend to start the school year with students learning in-person at least some of the time. The other districts still are formulating their plans to start a new year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many students will spend time on campuses this fall, some will have shortened or limited in-person attendance days as their districts seek to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have to be flexible and fluid throughout the whole year,” said Chris Hoover, superintendent of Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District. “The only thing we know is going to be consistent this year is change. We just have to be ready to do it and be as flexible as we can with everybody.”
Back to school
In the Maquoketa district, students can return to school in-person or remotely.
Students who come to campus will do so Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, they will have online lessons and activities while teachers work on lessons and hold office hours.
“What we know is, if we’re going to expect our teachers to do not only in-person teaching but also online teaching, that they’re going to need time to be able to plan for those online lessons, time to be able to put things together,” Hoover said.
Leaders from most area districts said they intend to start the year with daily, in-person learning. However, several districts will have fewer in-person learning days each week than usual.
All of the districts that shared plans said they will offer a remote learning option for students who do not want to attend in person.
In the Stockton, Ill., school district, students will attend school five hours per weekday.
“We just thought it would be better to just get them in, get what they need, because they have to wear a mask all day, and we know that’s not going to be fun for the children and our staff members,” Superintendent James Bunting said.
In the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District, students can attend school in person on their regular schedule or choose a remote option.
“I think the biggest thing is providing those options for parents to choose,” Superintendent John Costello said.
Masking up
Most districts will require students to wear masks at least part of the time at school.
In some cases, those decisions were made at the state level. Illinois students are required to wear face coverings while in school buildings. Last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mandated mask wearing for people ages 5 and older.
In the Andrew and Easton Valley, Iowa, school districts, board members will determine a course of action, but district leaders recommend that masks be required at certain times, Superintendent Chris Fee said.
Students in the Andrew district, which serves prekindergarten through eighth-grade students, and at Easton Valley Elementary School would be required to wear masks in common spaces but could take them off when they are in the classroom and socially distanced.
At Easton Valley Junior High/High School, students would be required to wear masks all day with some breaks.
“That really transpired from conversations with the health department, and the health department, throughout our conversation, expressed concerns that the younger the student, the less responsible they are about keeping their hands clean, not touching their face,” Fee said.
Officials in the Maquoketa district will highly encourage, but not require, students to wear masks. Hoover said that decision was in keeping with state and federal officials who have recommended but not mandated the wearing of masks.
“We felt that we wanted to do the same thing that they were recommending,” Hoover said. “If at any time, they come out and they require mask wearing, then more than likely that’s what we’re going to do, too.”
Positive cases
District leaders said decisions regarding students or staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will be made in conjunction with health officials. Those decisions would depend, to a degree, on the individual situation, but some parameters are starting to take shape.
Dubuque Community Schools officials are looking to set up a meeting with local health officials and other schools in the county to finalize a plan of action, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
However, students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine, along with students and staff who were exposed to them, Rheingans said.
An “exposure” is defined as being within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more. However, district leaders are looking into whether they can share with families if there was a positive case in a student’s classroom, even if that student wasn’t considered “exposed,” Rheingans said.
Officials in the Stockton district also will work with local health officials in the event of positive COVID-19 cases to determine whether to shut down the classroom, multiple classrooms or possibly a building, Bunting said.
“Ultimately, I think sooner or later we’ll probably be remote learning, everyone, sometime this year again,” Bunting said. “But we’ll see.”