Back-to-school plans

The TH asked area school districts how they intend to start the school year and whether they will require students to wear face coverings.

Here is how districts responded:

Starting the school year

Districts offering daily, in-person schooling (some with schedule modifications within the school day)

Iowa: Andrew (can switch to a hybrid with shortened days if enough students request virtual education), Beckman Catholic High School, Bellevue, Central, Easton Valley (can switch to a hybrid with shortened days if enough students request virtual education), Edgewood-Colesburg, Holy Family Catholic Schools, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic Schools, West Delaware

Illinois: Scales Mound (might shorten days depending on how many families choose remote learning)

Wisconsin: Belmont, Cassville, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster (proposed), Potosi, Southwestern

Districts offering in-person education, but with shortened days:

Illinois: East Dubuque, Galena (likely), River Ridge, Stockton, Warren

Districts in which students will attend school in person, but not every day

Iowa: Dubuque, Maquoketa, MFL MarMac, Monticello, Western Dubuque

Wisconsin: Boscobel (subject to board approval), Mineral Point, Prairie du Chien

All districts said they will offer a virtual option for students.

Platteville School District still is finalizing plans but will provide in-person and virtual options.

Masks

Districts requiring masks (some will require masks in only certain spaces or when physical distancing isn't possible):

Iowa: Andrew, Beckman, Central (proposed), Dubuque, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Holy Family, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic Schools, Monticello, West Delaware, Western Dubuque

Illinois: East Dubuque, Galena, River Ridge, Scales Mound, Stockton, Warren

Wisconsin: Belmont, Boscobel (board has not voted yet, but Gov. Tony Evers is requiring masks), Cassville (per Evers' order), Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster (proposed), Mineral Point, Platteville, Potosi, Prairie du Chien, Southwestern

Masks not required:

Iowa: Bellevue, Maquoketa (but required on buses), MFL MarMac (but required on buses)

Officials in the Cuba City and River Ridge, Wis., districts said they did not have a finalized proposal ready for release.