PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While the heroin epidemic still poses a significant drug threat in southwest Wisconsin, local law enforcement officials are seeing a resurgence in methamphetamine use.
“Some years back, we had a big surge in use of heroin in the area coming from Dubuque through Chicago and Minneapolis,” Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. “All the sudden, we saw this drop and it leveled off (following school outreach efforts and education about opioid abuse). Now, we see the tick back up. And, in the meantime, we’ve seen a surge in meth.”
Gone are the small-scale, homemade labs, which have been replaced with larger quantities of meth trafficked into southwest Wisconsin from Mexican labs that is cheaper and far more potent than the home-cooked drug of 15 years ago, said Grant County Sheriff’s Department drug recognition expert Sgt. Mark Schwartz.
“(Drug) cartels found it was easy to make meth and do it year round” than having to grow and cultivate poppies or coca for heroin and cocaine, Schwartz said.
Additionally, law enforcement is finding the powerful narcotic fentanyl being mixed with marijuana, meth and heroin.
The synthetic opioid pain reliever, typically approved for treating severe cancer pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It has made its way into the U.S. from China and to Grant County via drug trafficking pipelines out of Minneapolis and Chicago, Dreckman said.
“It’s here. We think in Wisconsin we’re isolated … but it gets here,” Dreckman said. “We have a drug task force continually trying to make cases on drug (crimes). We’re doing our best to try to combat that issue. The problem with heroin is it kills people. We’re battling against losing young lives. We lost a young life up in Boscobel to a heroin overdose (in November).”
Police in Lancaster responded to an overdose Tuesday night, Dreckman said.
“So heroin is still here,” Dreckman added. “It’s not as prevalent as meth.”
The pair spoke before about 100 students and community members who gathered Wednesday night at the the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to listen to a panel discussion of the “driftless drug crisis.”
Modeled after the popular TED Talks, the weekly lecture series featured representatives from Grant County Department of Social Services, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program and Wisconsin Public Radio.
Social Services, as well, has witnessed a spike in children being removed from homes due to parents’ meth use and placed with foster parents or other family members.
In the past year and a half, 18 out of 24 children placed out of the home were moved because of parents using methamphetamine, said Fred Naatz, director of the Grant County Department of Social Services.
“In 27 years I’ve been doing this, I don’t ever recall having to place children out of the home (before) because of a parent’s meth use,” Naatz said.
And while more providers are offering medication-assisted treatment for those battling addiction, southwest Wisconsin remains a desert for treatment, panelists said.
The area lacks intensive outpatient treatment, with the closest options in Dubuque or Madison, said Kim Hill, a licensed substance abuse counselor and recovering addict with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program.
“We carry the shame and guilt, and really, we shouldn’t have to,” Hill said. “It is a disease. It is a brain disorder.”
The Recovering Pathway Program in May opened a women’s-only recovery house in Dodgeville for rural residents with opioid addiction. Hill, the program’s director, said the group will open a men’s-only, sober-living house in Dodgeville in June, with plans to open four more houses in the next 2½ years.
“What’s really needed is wraparound services,” she said. “Anyone can open a recovery house, but we really want to help people succeed. ... We need to make sure there’s some type of jobs skills (training) or job service that is close. We need to make sure that Human Services is close, that drug court is close.”
Prevention, too, needs to be a bigger focus, said Clark Thelemann, a former police officer and social work supervisor at Grant County Department of Social Services, where childhood trauma leads to a vicious cycle of family drug use.
And while Social Services, law enforcement and other community providers have banded together to investigate and provide needed services to children in homes where there is suspected drug use, “we have a really hard road ahead of us,” Thelemann said.