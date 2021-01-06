Applications for a heating assistance program are being accepted through April.
Eligible individuals can apply for Iowa’s low-income home energy assistance program, known as LIHEAP, according to a press release.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program facilitates the program locally in Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties.
The program helps qualifying, low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. Assistance is based on household income and size, as well as the type of fuel and housing.
Download an application at hacap.org/energy.
Questions can be emailed to energy@hacap.org or the local offices can be reached at:
- Dubuque County: 563-556-5130
- Delaware County: 563-927-4629
- Jackson County: 563-652-5197
- Jones County: 319-462-4343