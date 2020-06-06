When the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund was established March 16 to provide aid during COVID-19, the Women’s Giving Circle was the first to answer the call.
The organization typically holds an in-person Gifts and Grants Celebration each June, doling out grants to organizations helping disadvantaged women and children. This year, the Women’s Giving Circle opted to hold a virtual celebration discussing the impact of the Disaster Recovery Fund.
The Women’s Giving Circle donated $14,300 to the recovery fund in March. The fund has since grown to $1.3 million from various donors.
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, spoke at the virtual event Thursday, which was live streamed on the Community Foundation’s Facebook page. She noted that the Women’s Giving Circle was the first to respond to the Recovery Fund.
“Though we knew very little of what was ahead of us, we understood we were an organization that needed to more quickly to have the greatest impact,” she said.
Mimi Vaassen, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle grant committee, said the group receives fantastic grant applications each year but found it difficult to meet for any discussions amid the pandemic. The choice to donate to the Recovery Fund instead this year was met with lots of support from the organization’s members, she said.
“The need of people potentially losing jobs, kids not being in school, kids potentially not being fed, trumped the traditional grants we get every year,” Vaassen said.
Many families have been struggling with meeting basic needs that one might not usually have to think about, Vaassen said, and contributing to the Recovery Fund was the best way to ensure those needs are met this year.
Stacy Sherman, outreach coordinator for Catholic Charities, works on a committee within Dubuque Communities Active in Disaster that distributes grants from the Recovery Fund. Thus far, $675,200 has been given out in grants.
At the Women’s Giving Circle celebration, Sherman said that it can be difficult to assess the community’s needs in this “atypical” disaster, but meeting immediate needs was the Recovery Fund’s first step.
“We know that when a disaster occurs, those who are already vulnerable, (are) disproportionately affected even more so,” Sherman said. “Those living in poverty prior to this pandemic had this extra disaster added on top.”
Sherman said the Disaster Recovery Fund has helped connect families to food programs that save them money on groceries, as well as provided funds for telehealth options to organizations conducting mental health and substance abuse counseling. Catholic Charities also was able to provide assistance in rent, utilities and medical bills through Recovery Fund donations.
Many people who never before needed help meeting needs also were dramatically affected by COVID-19, Sherman added, and connecting people to resources providing assistance has been an important task.
“This pandemic has affected everyone,” Sherman said. “It’s not one community, it’s not one neighborhood.”