A Dubuque venue hosts a celebration of comics, toys, video games and other aspects of pop culture this weekend.

QuadCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Five Flags Center.

The event also features board games, vintage magazines, posters, role-playing and more with vendors, authors and cosplayers.

Game-playing tournaments will include Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart competitions.

Admission is $5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and free after 2:30. Kids 10 and under and active-duty military members are free all day.

Visit quadcitycon.com or facebook.com/events/s/dubuque-comic-toy-show-the-ret/478498616724168 for more information.

