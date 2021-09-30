Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque venue hosts a celebration of comics, toys, video games and other aspects of pop culture this weekend.
QuadCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Five Flags Center.
The event also features board games, vintage magazines, posters, role-playing and more with vendors, authors and cosplayers.
Game-playing tournaments will include Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart competitions.
Admission is $5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and free after 2:30. Kids 10 and under and active-duty military members are free all day.
Visit quadcitycon.com or facebook.com/events/s/dubuque-comic-toy-show-the-ret/478498616724168 for more information.
