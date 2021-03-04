A man who threatened to shoot two women in a University of Dubuque residence hall recently pleaded guilty to five charges.
Demetrius L. Woods-McKissick, 28, of Dubuque, agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree harassment, second-offense domestic assault and interference with official acts causing injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, charges that will be dismissed are domestic assault, domestic assault impeding airflow, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
The charges relate to several different cases.
In one, court documents state that officers were dispatched on Oct. 3 to Aitchison Hall, 701 Auburn St., on the UD campus.
Azalea E. Rodriguez, who lived in Aitchison Hall, told authorities that her boyfriend, Woods-McKissick, had come to her dorm room and threatened her and her roommate with a handgun.
Rodriguez said Woods-McKissick threatened to shoot the pair, then pulled a gun from his pants “and racked the slide of the gun,” documents state.
University surveillance footage showed Woods-McKissick arriving at Aitchison Hall “gripping what appears to be a black handgun.”
Prosecutors will recommend that he be sentenced to five years in prison and two to five years of probation, while Woods-McKissick will argue that the prison sentences should be suspended.
Woods-McKissick’s sentencing hearing is set for April 5.