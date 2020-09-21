PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a competitive grant to help finance an innovation hub in southwest Wisconsin, according to a press release.
The more-than-$500,000 federal investment is being matched by local partners, including University of Wisconsin-Platteville, which is spearheading the initiative to develop the Innovation Driving Entrepreneurship Accelerator, or IDEA Hub, of Southwest Wisconsin.
The hub aims to develop more high-tech jobs in the region by offering training and resources to entrepreneurs.
Platteville was one of 52 communities that were awarded grants out of nearly 600 applicants, the release stated.
The federal grant and local match represent a $1.1 million investment to the region.