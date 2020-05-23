News in your town

Deere anticipates declining sales, reduced production schedule for remainder of year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of midday Friday)

U.S. 61 through Dickeyville slated for repaving this summer

New estimates: About 15% sales tax hits to SW Wisconsin counties this year

Contempt hearing delayed for embattled Manchester zoo owners; facility will not open

7 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County

East Dubuque pursuing construction of new police station

After 1 month, trails reopen at Effigy Mounds

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

'He wasn't about to leave her side:' 1 family shares story as death toll from Dubuque facility's COVID-19 outbreak unclear

PDC woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

Dubuque teen sentenced to 20 years for robbing drug dealer, sister at gunpoint

City of Dubuque to resume parking meter enforcement

Family: COVID-19 deaths among Dubuque Marshallese still climbing

Dyersville reopens redemption center as other Iowa centers shutter

PDC woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Dubuque County in last 24 hours

Popular Jackson County race postponed due to COVID-19

Western Dubuque’s Harris repeats as Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

After 1 month, trails reopen at Effigy Mounds

Deere reports 41% drop in quarterly income; sales down 25% in Dubuque Works' division

Former longtime Southwestern school administrator dies

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of midday Thursday)

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Dubuque tavern plans 'curbside picnic' to benefit Democrats

Dyersville Relay for Life to go virtual

Flashback Friday: Inaugural Dubuque honor flight takes off 10 years ago

Dubuque fire marshal investigating 3rd suspicious fire in 11 days

About 875 more unemployment claims in Dubuque County

Area Catholic churches prepare for return of public Masses

Dubuque's historic dredge receiving 'facelift' ahead of 40th anniversary as exhibit

Anticipating wave of new evictions, Dubuque offering rental assistance

Area residents confront new environment, safety measures as they return to gyms

State board: Former Dubuque teacher's license suspended for being drunk at work

Authorities: Shullsburg woman injured in crash with deer

Election preview: Two Democrats vying for Iowa House seat covering part of Dubuque

Local law enforcement reports

Construction of new school athletic fields kicks off in SW Wisconsin

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Dubuque County; total cases now at 300

Lancaster council approves extension of emergency order related to COVID-19

Popular Fourth of July event in Stockton canceled