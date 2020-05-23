A daylong "drive-in" concert scheduled today at the Smokestack in downtown Dubuque has been postponed due to weather concerns, according to the venue's Facebook page.
"We intend to reschedule for Sunday, May 31 as the state’s guidelines for reopening of alcohol related establishments including venues like Smokestack indicate that live performance, dance floors, and amusements like pool and darts are not supposed to happen yet in reopened establishments to ensure proper social distancing," the post said.
The benefit concert is planned for the rooftop of the Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., and patrons will be allowed to park in nearby county-owned parking lots to view the concert from their vehicles.