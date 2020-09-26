One person was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Morgan L. Mensen, 26, of New Vienna, Iowa, was injured but was not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clarke Drive and Grandview Avenue. The report states that Jacqueline C. Woodward, 55, of Dubuque, was stopped at the intersection to wait for traffic when Mensen rear-ended her vehicle.
Mensen was cited with failure to maintain control.