CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade City Council members recently voted to remove the 10-minute parking signs on First Avenue.
Multiple reasons were discussed by the council, including the inconvenience it poses to basic parking on First Avenue, the lack of necessity for 10-minute spots with the newly paved and expanded parking lot so close and the difficulty of enforcing the 10-minute restriction. The signs were originally put up at the proposal of Happy Joe’s Pizza for delivery and pickup purposes, but Police Chief Fred Heim reported that this no longer seems to be a sufficient justification for the drawbacks.
“They’re almost impossible to keep an eye on,” he said. “I can drive down the street, and if you do happen to see a car there, I have no idea how long it’s been there. It could have been there 20 minutes. Happy Joe’s requested the spot there, but they’re not even open on Mondays.
“I’ve seen people parking in the new parking lot that’s blacktopped. I’ve seen them park down near Two Gingers and walk to grab a pizza. You might have one person sitting in the parking spot and four coming in to get pizza. There’s a lot of nice parking spots there now around the corner with the new blacktop. My opinion is people who can’t walk a few feet to get pizza don’t really want it too badly.”
The city is currently considering the possibility of relocating one 10-minute parking location around the corner on Buchanan Street.