Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James J. Gardner, 26, of 1550 Butterfield, was arrested at about 2:35 a.m. Friday on U.S. 151 near its intersection with Havenwood Heights south of Dubuque on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
- Adam L. Arensdorf, 32, of 1603
½
- Central Ave., was arrested at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Frank E. Anderson, 50, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $5,000 at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday from a residence in the 3000 block of
- Hibiscus Lane in Dubuque.
- Parnisha J. Perry, 40, of 1449 Bluff St., reported the theft of items worth $747 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday from her residence.
- Justin C. Hermitt, 24, of 2995 Wildwood Drive, No. 4, on Wednesday reported a case of fraud resulting in the loss of $727 occurring between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1.