LANCASTER, Wis. — A proposed Grant County broadband communications upgrade is one of nine local projects in the state’s Third Congressional District being considered for funding in the 2022 federal budget.
County officials recently received a letter from U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., stating that the Phase 3 Broadband Communications Upgrade is one of those being considered. The project, estimated to cost more than $15.6 million, calls for the installation of more than 170 miles of fiber optic cable and of 10 communications towers in the county.
The project would replace the county’s current emergency and general communications system and install fiber optic cable that would improve broadband access throughout the county.
The county Board of Supervisors voted in April to submit a grant application for the full amount, hoping it would receive at least some funding for the project.
Grant County Board Chairman Bob Keeney said the county probably won’t hear whether or not the project will receive funding until September. He said the project would likely take three years to complete.