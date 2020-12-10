A renovation project to break up housing units in the Dubuque County Jail is now expected to start next year, as officials expect to receive bids from potential contractors soon.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy told members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week that construction on the project is expected to start in April 2021. The work would involve walling off the connection between two floors of the jail’s two 49-person cell pods, cutting the capacity of each in half.
He also told supervisors that the cost of the project is expected to decline.
“Initially, when we came to the board, they thought that the project would be approximately $710,000,” he said. “The latest projection we got from our construction manager was about $685,000. And he feels pretty good that, right now, with everything going on, there are a lot of companies hungry for work. So, he feels confident we’re going to get a solid bid out of this.”
Kennedy told supervisors he had invited would-be bidders for the project to the jail this week for a first-hand look at the site. Potential contractors can start submitting bids next week.
Supervisor Dave Baker voiced some concern about bringing outsiders into the jail during the pandemic. Kennedy insisted inmates’ health and safety was among his department’s top priorities.
“We understand that when people come in from the outside, they need to follow proper protocols, wearing masks,” Kennedy said. “We’ll have them wear shields while they’re here, we have hand sanitization. The reason we’re allowing contractors on site … is that to get the most accurate numbers for bidding for our project, these people probably need to be boots on the ground in the jail itself so they have a full understanding of what they’ll be tasked with.”
On Wednesday, Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that the walk-through had gone smoothly and that he was pleased with the level of interest.
“I had no indication on what the results might look like,” he said. “But, we had eight or nine contractors from different disciplines come through and take a look.”
In May, Kennedy pitched fast-tracking the project — part of a larger, proposed $6 million renovation to the jail — in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, outbreaks of the coronavirus had begun to burn through jail populations around the country.
Kennedy had argued that breaking up the large units would prevent rampant spread of the virus through the jail if there were a case inside. Supervisors backed the project a month later, as the local jail saw its first positive cases for COVID-19.
The current timeline for the project would be close to a year after Kennedy’s initial pitch, and around the time when the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available for distribution to a wider portion of the U.S. population.
Kennedy said much of the time since supervisors approved the project has been spent in the design phase. Supervisors approved an architect for the renovation in mid-August. It will also take time before the contractor can legally begin to work.
“In general, it’s the whole government procurement process,” Kennedy said. “It’s a lot easier on the civilian side, where you can just grab a general contractor and go.”
However, Kennedy has said there would be other benefits to the renovation, such as saving staff hours monitoring large residential blocks.
The project is expected to take eight weeks per residential block. That could cause problems with the jail population, which has grown in recent months.
When Kennedy originally pitched the project, the jail was at record-low occupancy with around 100 inmates. As of Wednesday, the population was 145, Kennedy said. At that level, inmates could still be moved to make way for construction. But it would be an issue if there were many more.
“If it goes over 140 by a significant amount, obviously, we’re going to have to ship people out,” he said.
While the projected construction cost has decreased, transferring inmates to other jails would also carry costs.
“For every 10 inmates that we have to ship out, we estimate it will cost $35,128.95,” Kennedy told supervisors.
That raised some concern among supervisors looking at the budget for the next fiscal year.
“We’ll need to put some money in the budget, probably to house people,” Supervisor Ann McDonough said. “It’s a steady climb in our inmate numbers.”
Kennedy said he hoped that would not be necessary, noting that costs for transfers would likely be covered by his department’s budget surplus from the current fiscal year.
“We’re hoping that in this interim period, where there are no jury trials again, we can do what we can to get the numbers down, but that’s not up to us,” he said.